iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

