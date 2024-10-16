Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 18.2% in September

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on IE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
NYSEAMERICAN IE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 770,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.98.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.81% and a negative net margin of 4,142.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
