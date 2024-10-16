J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $8.16 on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. 830,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,521. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,755,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $16,887,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

