J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.94.

Shares of JBHT traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

