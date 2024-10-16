Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in September

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

JAGGF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 99,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,613. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 21.25%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.