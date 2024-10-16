James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $36.25. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 329,484 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 38.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

