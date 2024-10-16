Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

