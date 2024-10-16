Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.7% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

