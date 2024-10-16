Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $229,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 170.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 90,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

