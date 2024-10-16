Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

