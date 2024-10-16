Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 3.6 %

CVS opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.