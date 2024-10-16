Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JBSAY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 44,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. JBS has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.14.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.

JBS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.84%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

