Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 27,817 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $154,662.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,119.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 5,547,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,099. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

