JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

