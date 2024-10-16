JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,920,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 103,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 396,122 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

