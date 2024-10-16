JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 858217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

