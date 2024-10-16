JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 5619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

