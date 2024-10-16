Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JTC Price Performance
Shares of JTCPF stock remained flat at C$13.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. JTC has a 12-month low of C$7.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.15.
JTC Company Profile
