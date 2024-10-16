Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 1,440 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Hologic were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

