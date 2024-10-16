Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 602 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,602. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.