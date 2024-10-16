Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 602 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,615 shares in the company, valued at $947,597.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,602. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $359.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $366.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

