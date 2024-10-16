Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 924 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.96 and a 1 year high of $181.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.