Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 97,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.