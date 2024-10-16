Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 31,683 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

