Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 3,420 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 27.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 512,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

