Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $483,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTM opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

