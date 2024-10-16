Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $348,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 370.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

