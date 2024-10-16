Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 25,886 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. Capri accounts for about 0.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Capri by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

