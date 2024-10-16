Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,759.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 237,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 471.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 35,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,508.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,294. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.7 %

International Paper stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

