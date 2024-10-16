Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,475.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in International Paper by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

