KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.70. KE shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2,678,360 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KE by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 25.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

