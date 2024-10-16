Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Kelly Services
Kelly Services Price Performance
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kelly Services
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.