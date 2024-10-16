Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE KW traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 475,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,043. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KW shares. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

