Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 8.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 662,666 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 3,187,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,133,279. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

