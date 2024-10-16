Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.
