Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $267,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 7,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.