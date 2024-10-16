Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,094. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

