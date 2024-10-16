Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,846,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $479.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

