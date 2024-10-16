Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July comprises 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,515,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $711.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

