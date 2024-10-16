Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.90. 1,122,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.45. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

