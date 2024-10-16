Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares. The stock has a market cap of $841.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

