Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.