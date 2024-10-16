Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $177.54 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

