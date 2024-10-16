Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 800 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.72% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GJUN. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GJUN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,250. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.