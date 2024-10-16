Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $100.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.