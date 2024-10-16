Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. 293,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

