Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 70.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

