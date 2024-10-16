KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 94.97% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

