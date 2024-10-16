Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $8.13. Knightscope shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 37,783 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.85.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
