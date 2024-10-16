Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $8.13. Knightscope shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 37,783 shares traded.

Knightscope Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

About Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.