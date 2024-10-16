Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director David Loren Neuhauser Acquires 3,285 Shares

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,702.30.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.32. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

