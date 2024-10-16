Kopion Asset Management LLC Acquires 173,168 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,168 shares during the period. PROS accounts for about 6.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of PROS worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PROS stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

